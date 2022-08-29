Kapurthala road in bad shape, residents threaten to launch stir

Jalandhar, August 28

Residents of various localities under the banner of ‘Kapurthala Road Civil Society’ on Sunday staged a protest against the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, over the poor condition of road from Kapurthala Chowk to Bist Doab canal.

A busy stretch The road is one of the busiest in the city. Thousands of vehicles pass through it on a daily basis. The most affected are the residents of New Hardev Nagar, Gupta Colony, Guru Nanak Nagar, Malik Nagar and Saraswati Vihar as the road leads to all these localities. — Khushboo, Guru Nanak Nagar resident

Protesters claimed it had been more than eight months since the work of laying sewerage pipes had been completed, but still the MC was not starting the work to repair the road. They alleged a number of accidents had taken place due to the poor condition of the road and now its condition on either side was so worse that it had made commuting a nightmare.

“The road is one of the busiest roads in the city. Thousands of vehicles pass through it on a daily basis. The most affected are the residents of New Hardev Nagar, Gupta Colony, Guru Nanak Nagar, Malik Nagar and Saraswati Vihar as the road leads to all these localities”, said Khushboo, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar.

Another protester, Sukhjit Singh, a resident of Hardev Nagar, said, “We have time and again requested the authorities concerned to repair the road as residents are facing inconvenience, but to no avail. Before staging the protest today, we had written to the Chief Minister and apprised him about the difficulties we were facing while commuting on the potholed road. We have also complained about the lackadaisical attitude of the Municipal Corporation officials, who have failed to address the issue despite assurances”.

He said if the construction work on the road is not started within the next few days, the residents will hold pucca dharna on the road. He said MC officials, who visited them today during the protest, had sought time till Tuesday and had assured that they will take up the matter with higher authorities.

#Kapurthala