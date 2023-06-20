Kapurthala: SHO, ASI booked for letting off drug smuggler after accepting Rs 21 lakh bribe

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, June 20

In a glaring case of misdemeanour by senior police officials of Kapurthala, two senior cops and a mediator have been booked for accepting a bribe of Rs 21 lakh in March this year to free a convicted drug smuggler.

On a complaint filed by Jalandhar SSP Mukhvinder Singh, Kapurthala police have booked Kapurthala Kotwali SHO Harjit Singh, station incharge of the Subhanpur police station ASI Paramjit Singh and a mediator Onkar Singh (who is the brother of Boot village sarpanch Rajpal). Both cops have also been suspended.

Both Paramjit and Onkar were arrested by Kapurthala police today while SHO Harjit Singh is still absconding. A formal complaint was made by SSP Rural, Jalandhar, Mukhvinder Singh to DIG Range Jalandhar and to the SSP Kapurthala, after which an FIR was registered on Monday evening (June 19) at the Subhanpur police station in Kapurthala, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 222 and 120-B of the IPC.

The case came to fore after an investigation into a NDPS Act case at Nakodar in Jalandhar revealed the key accused had got away in a Kapurthala case just months ago, after heavily bribing cops in Kapurthala.

Notaby, Gujral Singh, alias Joga, resident of Boot village in Kapurthala, was caught with 6 kg heroin and Rs 3,000 drug money by the Nakodar police (Jalandhar rural) in June and a case was registered at the Nakodar Sadar police station on June 12, 2023 under sections 21 C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and sections 307, 353, 186, 279 and 427 of the IPC.

During investigation into the case, Amandeep Singh Amna, a resident of Thatha vilage in Sarhali (Tarn Taran), and Joginder Singh alias Bhai (father of accused Gujral), resident of Boot village in Kapurthala, were also nominated and brought on production warrant. Gujral and Joginder told Jalandhar rural police that on March 12, 2023, Gujral had been arrested by Badhshahpur police station in Kapurthala where SI/SHO police station Kotwali Harjit Singh also came.

Gujral Singh was also then wanted in a previous NDPS Act case (regd on February 11, 2022 at Sultanpur Lodhi police station under sections 21-B, 29, 61 and 8 of the NDPS Act). Gujral's wife Jagjit Kaur Medi Grewal (a dancer) struck a deal of Rs 21 lakh with station incharge Badhshahpur Paramjit Singh and SHO Kotwali police station Harjit Singh to free her husband.

Rs 1 lakh was accepted from Gujral's wife by SHO (Kotwali) at the station on March 12.

Next day, SHO Harjit Singh and station incharge Paramjit Singh accepted additonal bribe of Rs 19 lakh from Joginder Singh, father of accused Gujral at Badhshapur police station in presence of mediator Onkar Singh alias Kari.

Station incharge Paramjit accepted an additional Rs 1 lakh after which accused Gujral was handed over to his father Joginder and Onkar.

SSP Jalandhar, Mukhvinder Singh said, "During investigation in the Nakodar drugs case the whole family was found to be in the drugs business. During probe, Joginder, Gujral's father, told us he had got his son freed by paying Rs 21 lakh. I have also written to the DIG. Transaction of money was at Badshshahpur chowki which is in Subhanpur hence the case has been registered there. Strict action should be taken against the culprits."

SSP Kapurthala, Rajpal Singh Sandhu said, “We have registered a case and started investigation after we received complaint from Jalandhar rural police. SP detective Kapurthala is the Investigating Officer in the case. The chowki incharge and mediator have been arrested. We are trying to find the SHO. His properties at native village and home at Jalandhar have been raided. Some bank documents have also been retrieved. Gujral Singh will also be brought to Kapurthala. The case has just been filed and upon probe more people will be nominated."

