Kapurthala SSP asks officials to ensure fair, peaceful polls

Kapurthala, April 5

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta today instructed police officials to ensure the conduct of Lok Sabha elections in a peaceful, fair and orderly manner.

She said strict adherence to the model code of conduct should be ensured so that the poll process could be conducted as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India.

Presiding over a meeting of gazetted police officers, police station in-charges, outpost in-charges and officers of various units in the local Police Lines, SSP Gupta said strict security arrangements should be made in all four Assembly constituencies of Kapurthala district.

All police station chiefs have been asked to take strict action to recover illegal liquor and arrest drug smugglers by running blockades, checking and cordon and search operations (CASO). She said action should be taken against illegal liquor extraction by running a special campaign in Mand area.

Giving instructions to speed up the process of depositing licensed weapons, SSP Vatsala Gupta said it should be ensured that the weapons of the licensees were deposited.

The meeting was attended by Gurpreet Singh Gill, SP Headquarters; Sarabjit Rai, SP-D; and Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, SP, Phagwara.

