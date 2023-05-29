Kapurthala surpasses wheat purchase target by 20%

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, May 28

Kapurthala district has made a record procurement of wheat during the current season, which is 20 per cent more than the set target. The wheat procurement last year was recorded 3,15,372 MT. This year on May 25, it touched a new height with 3,78,600 MT, which was 63,000 MT more than last year.

Deputy Commissioner Captain Karnail Singh hailed the role played by farmers for bumper production of wheat.

Wheat procured by the government agencies during the current season was 20.05% more than the target, with Pungrain leading with 99,770 MT, followed by Punjab State Warehouse Corporation (88,734 MT), Punsup (87,792 MT) and Markfed (82,599 MT). FCI has procured 1,794 MT and private buyers bought 17,910 MT.

Wheat arrived in all 42 mandis across the district has been purchased at the minimum support price fixed by the government and payment has also been made to the farmers in the given time frame of 48 hours after the purchase by agencies. Rs 766.24 crore rupees has been paid to the farmers this time.