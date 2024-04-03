Karateka Aditya bags silver, gold

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 2

Aditya Bakshi, a second year BA, LLB student at Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur, and a karateka of Jagmohan’s Institute of Traditional Karate, has brought laurels to the institution by winning a silver medal in the All India Inter University Karate Championship held recently. Along with this, Aditya also won a gold medal in the North and East Zone Inter University Karate Championship.

On her return after winning the medals, Aditya was felicitated by Prof HS Bains, Director of Panjab University Regional Centre and Dr Brajesh Sharma, coordinator of UILS. He said it was a matter of pride that a student of the institution had brought glory to the centre by winning medals with sheer talent.

Aditya gave credit for his success to the institute’s Director Dr Bains, coordinator Dr Brajesh, sports in-charges Savita Grover and Harkamal Preet Singh, both assistant professors.

