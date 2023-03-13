Kartapur police nab peddler, trace many theft cases to him

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 12

A man caught with intoxicating tablets was found to be the thief behind numerous theft cases in the Kartapur area. Half a dozen theft cases were pulled off in the Kartarpur area by the nabbed thief who said he was carrying out thefts to his addiction to drugs.

The police said on March 11, during a patrol, Balwinder Singh of Malna Mohalla in Kartarpur was arrested with 70 intoxicating tablets. A case under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Kartarpur police station. During questioning, Balwinder He confessed to having committed many thefts in the Kartarpur area. He admitted that he was involved in several cases involving the theft of currency notes, DVRs, batteries, invertors from Bhalla Dairy, a former councillor’s shop, Shiv Mandir and a hardware shop in Kartarpur.

Besides intoxicants, cops recovered 23 garlands of Rs 20 currency note and 12 garlands of Rs 10. The police said there were two previous cases against him registered in Kartarpur. He revealed to the police that he gained access from roofs and terraces of the shops and establishments to avoid CCTV surveillance and had been selling stolen goods to scrap dealers.