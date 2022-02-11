Kartarpur Congress MLA Surinder Chaudhary faces revolt during campaign

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 10

Kartarpur’s Congress MLA Surinder Chaudhary on Monday faced a revolt by residents of Chaharke village falling in Bhogpur block of his constituency.

The villagers raised slogans against him as he reached there with his supporters to hold an election rally. The MLA had to return without delivering any address due to the agitation. Villager resident and Congress leader Mandeep Singh Manna had invited the MLA to his place to interact with some villagers.

Before the MLA reached Manna’s place, sarpanch Usha Rani and panches, including Rekha Rani, Palwinder Kaur, Balwinder and Surinder Singh gheraoed him. They announced that the village would boycott his rally.

Citing reason for the same, the sarpanch said, “The village got only Rs 4 lakh grant in the five-year term. No development has pushed our village to backwardness. We have faced a lot of discrimination. The beneficiaries of atta-dal scheme did not get ration as many faced deletion of their names. Those who had filled forms for getting funds to repair their houses also did not get any grants. So, we have all decided to boycott the MLA and not offer him any support.”

Punjab minister Pargat Singh’s father also faced a similar protest in Jalandhar Cantonment constituency when he had yesterday gone to campaign in the area. The villagers of Mithapur told him also that they would not support his son in the elections.