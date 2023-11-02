Kartarpur to have first-of-its kind cow shelter in Punjab: Minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 1

Punjab Cabinet Minister Balkar Singh on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a cattle pound set to come up at an estimated cost of Rs 2.21 crore in Dayalpur village of Kartarpur.

Balkar Singh, who is also the Kartarpur MLA, said the gaushala would be built in line with modern cattle pounds. He said it would have big-sized sheds, vet clinic, boundary wall, rooms for staff and workforce and would be equipped with electricity, lighting, fodder and drinking water facility. He said that besides ensuring fodder and water system for animals, a proper record of gaushala would be maintained.

The minister said that stray cattle would be kept and cared for with separate enclosures for healthy and sick animals. “After the completion of gaushala, there would be no problem for stray cattle in Kartarpur,” he said. The minister said that it would be the first cow shelter of its kind in Punjab. He also solicited the support of volunteers from villages located around the site of the gaushala to serve stray animals in real sense.

Addressing the gathering, Balkar Singh said the government had accelerated the pace of development works. He said that there was no dearth of funds for executing projects. He said that four stadiums were coming up and a new bus stand would be built in the constituency. He said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had already been asked to repair the sewer system in service lanes.

Several multi-crore projects including water supply, STP, streets, street lights, parks, mohalla clinics, revamping of civil hospital, schools and others were being executed in a planned manner to make Kartarpur the best town of Punjab.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were MC Commissioner Rishi Pal Singh, ADC Jasbir Singh, SDM Balbir Raj Singh and others.