Karuna Raju takes stock of security at strong rooms

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 24

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Karuna Raju on Thursday took stock of the security measures by checking the strong rooms set up at the Rayat Bahra institute and the Multi Skill Development Centre (MSDC). He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer Apneet Riyait and SSP Dhruman H Nimble.

Raju said a strong room for six Assembly constituencies had been set up at the Rayat Bahra Institute, while the MSDC had one strong room for one Assembly constituency. As per the directions of the ECI, the security protocol was being followed and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were deployed. He also mentioned that to keep round the clock vigil on the strong rooms, CCTV cameras and LED screens had been installed. The CEO said he had visited strong rooms in Rupnagar and Mohali, and would tour other districts also.

He said the Covid protocol was in place. Till now, over 22,000 complaints regarding violation of the model code of conduct had been received in the state, of which 16,000 were received via ‘cVIGIL’ app, 3,000 through toll free number (1950) and the rest through other modes. More than 3,000 FIRs had been registered in this connection, of which 33 were registered on the poll day itself. Most of the cases pertain to narcotics and excise. “The EVMs are secure. The poll has been conducted in an impartial and fair manner. The counting process will be conducted on March 10 amid full security,” he said.

Riyait said the strong rooms for the Vidhan Sabha constituencies — Mukerian, Dasuya, Urmur, Hoshiarpur, Chabbewal and Garhshankar — had been set up at the Rayat Bahra Institute, while the strong room for Shamchaurasi was set up at the MSDC.