Karva Chauth celebrated with fervour

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 1

Karva Chauth was celebrated with festive fervour here today. It is one of the much-awaited festivals of the year when married women fast for the well-being and long life of their husbands.

Unmarried girls have also started celebrating the festival in a traditional manner these days, seeking a husband of their dreams.

Several women whose spouses are settled abroad found an innovative way to break their fast.

They log on to various video chatting apps like Skype, WhatsApp and Face Time to talk to their husbands for breaking their day-long fast.

Accessories like ‘bindi’ and bangles worn with matching outfits seem to be the perfect choice for the day. Their day starts with “sargi” (eatables). A few of them enjoy the eatables with their husbands in the wee hours while the others are accompanied by their children and mothers-in-law. Several men also observed day-long fast to express their love to their spouses.

Clubs and banquet halls were booked in advance for the women’s day. Games like tambola were organised to make their day special. Those not interested in playing such games spend their time while playing cards. Newly married women and those recently got engaged appear to be more excited.

