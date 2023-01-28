Kataruchak unfurls Tricolour at Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 27

Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs and Forest and Wildlife Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak unfurled the national flag at the district-level function organised at the Police Line Ground, Hoshiarpur, on Republic Day. After inspecting the parade, he reviewed the match past and took salute from the marching contingents led by Parade Commander DSP Kulwant Singh. Schoolchildren presented a cultural programme.

Congratulating the residents on Republic Day, the chief guest remembered the patriots and bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. The families of the freedom fighters attended the function and were honoured. MLAs Dr Ravjot Singh, Jasveer Singh Raja Gill and Karmaveer Singh Ghumman also specially participated in the function.

Kataruchak said eight Aam Aadmi clinics were already running successfully in Hoshiarpur district, in which more than 70 thousand patients had been examined and more than seven thousands lab tests had been done so far. He said five holy forests, eight Nanak Gardens, 115 Trivenis in each assembly constituency, will be set up by the Forest Division, Hoshiarpur. Also under the CAMPA scheme, about 5 lakh saplings will be planted in different forests. He said that Bhangi Choe Green Belt Project has been started to enhance the beauty of the city.