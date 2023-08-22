Kavanmeet, Pearl emerge tennis champs

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 21

Model Town Tennis Academy ( MTTA ),Jalandhar, hosted the first All-India Open National Tournament for boys and girls in U-14 category.

More than 70 players from different states took part in the tournament. Kavanmeet won the trophy by defeating Ridhman Mahajan 6-1, 6-2.

In girls’ category, Pearl Arora defeated Bavanjot Kaur in final by 6-2, 6-3. In boys’ doubles, Kavanmeet and Vedant Sharma won the final.

Arjuna awardee Avneet Kaur Sidhu, Superintendent of Police, was the chief guest for the event. Tournament director Sukhdeep Singh said that MTTA supports the academy in every way for organising such a national level event during the year.

Sukhdeep said, “I returned from abroad where I played tennis at professional level.”

Nirmal Singh Toor, chief coach, MTTA, has taken initiative for promoting girls tennis at national level through this competition.