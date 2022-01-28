Kaypee attends Rahul Gandhi's rally

Jalandhar, January 27
Annoyed with the party over being denied ticket, ex-Congress minister MS Kaypee was seen prominently seated on the front row of the stage of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi today during the virtual rally event on 66ft road here.
As Rahul came on the stage, he met everyone and stood interacting for a few seconds with Kaypee giving all onlookers an impression that it could be something about his candidature. A Dalit face of the party and relative of Punjab CM Charanjit S Channi, Kaypee had been seeking review of his ticket from the high command. Kaypee had been expecting a review of the ticket which did not even come in the second list. A third and the final list of the party is expected any time.
Like Kaypee, miffed ex-MLA Gurbinder Atwal also came close to Rahul on stage and handed him over a white slip. He too had been reportedly annoyed as he had applied for candidature from Nakodar seat which has gone to Dr Navjot Dahiya.
