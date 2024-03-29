KCPE students excel in kickboxing

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Two students of Khalsa College of Physical Education (KCPE) — Harish Tiwari and Jagunurpreet Kaur— won bronze medal each in the inter-university kickboxing competition organised at Swami Vivekananda Subharti University, Meerut. Director-cum-principal Kanwaljit Singh said both had been selected in the kickboxing team by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports University, Patiala. They competed in the event in which 92 teams from across the country participated in the inter-university competitions. He said Harish participated in 69-kg and Jagunurpreet in 60-kg category.

Annual Prize Distribution Function

DAV College organised its 66th annual prize distribution function here today to felicitate achievers in academics, sports and co-curricular activities. Rajya Sabha MP and Padam Shree Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal was the chief guest. Seechewal exhorted students to take an initiative to create awareness about environment. He also told them about problems encountered by him during the Kali Bein project. He said it was totally a community based and continuous process to clean the Kali Bein. Harpreet Singh, Commisioner, Municipal Corporation, said though we have gained a lot in academics and other achievements, the moral standards of the society are not matching with it. He urged the students to achieve in academics and learn moral, ethical and humanistic values which will take the society to higher level of consciousness. He also asked the students to come forward to crack UPSC examinations. Dr Anita Mahajan, registrar of the college, said eight college colours and 342 merit certificates were awarded to the students.

Legal seminar organised

Amritsar Law College hosted a two-day national seminar sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Sciences Research, Northwest Regional Centre (ICSSR-NWRC), Chandigarh. The seminar was focussed on “E-Commerce and Legal Literacy: Bridging the Gap for Indian Consumers,” with several sub-themes. It aimed to explore the evolving landscape of e-commerce in India and the legal implications surrounding it, covering a wide range of topics, from educating consumers about the fundamentals of e-commerce and online shopping while protecting personal information to addressing various government regulations and policies related to e-commerce. Twelve technical sessions of the seminar were wrapped up in hybrid mode in which 214 participants from various reputed universities, institutes, and colleges presented their papers. The inaugural session of the seminar was graced by the esteemed guest Jagdeeshwar Kumar Chopra, president, District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Amritsar; Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate- cum-Secretary, District Legal Service Authority, Tarn Taran.

Women in Business meet at KCW

The Commerce Club under the aegis of PG Department of Commerce and Management in association with Product Development and Monitoring Committee under Research and Development Cell, Khalsa College for women (KCW), Amritsar, organised “Femme d’affaire: Women in Business” to celebrate International Women’s Day. The fair was organised to promote the entrepreneurial skills along with the management, retailing, marketing and selling skills of the students. Various stalls were set up by the students including DIY projects, creative ideas, bedding and table runners, stationery items, food stalls, including pani puri, chat papri, mocktails and many more. The main attraction of the fair was games. Principal Surinder Kaur said students along with teachers shop a lot and enjoyed thoroughly.

