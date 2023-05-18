Keep a check on beef sale, anti-social elements, Hoshiarpur DC urged

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 17

Leaders of religious and social organisations of the district today handed over a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal demanding the arrest of all those connected to the Dasuya beef case. They also demanded action against suspicious persons roaming in villages and towns of the district.

‘Bangladeshi Muslims behind crimes’ Bhagwan Valmiki Shakti Sena president Ajay Kumar said last month three migrants, all natives of West Bengal, were arrested for cooking beef in Mohalla Keharwali of Dasuya

They told the police that it was supplied to them by Ansarul Maulvi, another West Bengal native, who lived in Tanda. The police raided Maulvi’s residence, but he had fled. His landlord was booked as he hadn’t got done his verification by the police

Ajay claimed beef was being supplied to around 50 per cent of the marriage palaces in the district. He further alleged a large number of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims had been coming here as migrant workers for quite some time, causing communal tension and increase in criminal activities

He said in a case of cow slaughter in the Tanda area, 10 person were arrested who were living illegally in Punjab. The asked the administration to keep a strict vigil on illegal entrants and take strict action against them. He also wanted action against those rent houses and shops to illegal migrants without informing the police.

The leaders of various organisations said that if the government failed to act, they would be forced to take the path of agitation.