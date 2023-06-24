Khaira flags stone laying by AAP leader without power

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, June 23

Bholath Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira on Friday raised the issue of laying of foundation stones illegally by an AAP leader who did not possess any constitutional powers. He talked about the matter with Union MoS Som Parkash during a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) which was chaired by Som Parkash.

He told the Union MoS: “I am the sitting MLA but the foundation stones are being laid by Rana Ranjit Singh of AAP, who had even lost to me during the 2022 Assembly elections. On the stones, he is putting his name and that of Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal. But at the spot, Rana Ranjit is solely seen to be hogging the limelight which he ideally cannot.”

Khaira asked Seechewal (also attending the meeting) if he got invitation regarding the stones being laid by Rana Ranjit to which he feigned ignorance. Som Parkash said he would check all the road projects being undertaken in the Bholath constituency.