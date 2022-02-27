Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy major sites for Indian students taking refuge

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 26

Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy have emerged as the major sites in Ukraine where thousands of Indian students are stuck even as their parents issue desperate cries for help, back home.

Hiding out in their hostels and fleeing to the safety of underground bunkers when they hear a siren, is what comprises the life of hundreds of students who are stranded, as they await help.

The Kharkiv National Medical University, Sumy National University and Poltava State Medical Universities have become prominent havens for students to wait out, along with many metro stations, where they take refuge in the midst of a war.

A few days ago some universities had sought data from students in Ukraine - to be forwarded to the respective embassies in case there was a war - and they were asked to fill out performas. While hundreds of students were looking to head back home, the ones left behind now pray for safe passage.

Muksan Thind, a student at the Sumy State University, has been living with a friend and cooking her own food in the hostel’s kitchen as supplies run out.

Her brother Navrose SIngh says, “Kyiv is five hours from Sumy. My sister can’t step out. She is in her fourth year and they’ve been asked not to venture out. Everytime the siren is sounded, students run to the basement. Earlier, they were being delivered food from the mess. But now they are cooking their own food. There is a severe food dearth as supplies are running out and stores are closed. Another girl from Haibatpur in Kapurthala is with my sister. Poland is 1400 km from where she is. Currently, they are safe, but with supplies getting shorter and it being extremely cold, we don’t know how long they can hold out.”

Kuldeep Singh, whose only son Ekamjit is with other students from Punjab in a bunker at the Kharkiv University, says, “My son is wise, he doesn’t want me to worry. He is just talking through text messages as there is no surety about the phone battery. He sends messages like, “I’m fine, don’t worry”, “don’t panic.” The university is 60 km away from the Russian border. There is bombing and shelling. They get constant sounds and can’t go outside. He was supposed to come home today. His flight would have landed in India at 10.30 pm. I’m just praying for his safety. We appeal to the government to get our kids out.”

Another Kapurthala resident, whose son studies at Poltava, said his son is putting up with friends in a bunker with supplies running short.