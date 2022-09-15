Khedan vatan Punjab Dean: 1,700 players participate on 3rd day of games

Jalandhar, September 14
On the third day of Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean, about 1,700 players participated in different sports competitions.
In swimming 400m freestyle under-21 boys’ category, Munish Kumar of Punjab Police won gold.
In hockey final under-14 boys’ event, Surjit Hockey Academy defeated Eknoor Hockey Academy 6-0.
In under hockey U-14 girls’ final, Doaba Khalsa Sr. Sec School beat Surjit Hockey Academy 3-0. In boxing U-14 boys’ (28-30 kg) category, Himanshu won gold, Daksh silver and Krishna bronze. In 30-32 kg category, Vansh won gold and Ankush silver.
In U-14 girls’ (30-32 kg) category, Pinky Devi won gold, while in 32-34 kg category, Mansukh won gold and Riya silver. In U-14 boys’ final (handball), Coching Centre Dosanjh Kalan defeated DAV Handball Coaching Centre 12-11 and won gold. In U-14 girls’ finals handball, Coaching Centre Dosanjh Kalan beat Government High School, Raipur Rasulpur with a margin of 7-2 and won gold.
In basketball under 14 girls’ quarterfinals, DPS beat Nehru Garden 10-7 and Loharan Government High School beat Ivy World School 8-2. — TNS
