Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Slew of sporting events mark Punjab games

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 17

In the ongoing district-level events under Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean, wrestling finals U-14 and U-17 age group were organised in Hansraj Stadium here today.

Wrestling guides of various arenas attended and supported the wrestlers. On the occasion former wrestler Satnam Singh USA and former Army captain Parkash Pehalwan were also present. After seeing the performance of wrestlers, they got reminded of international wrestler late Devanand. In his memory, they distributed 1 ton desi ghee and 50 kg almonds to the wrestlers. Wrestling coach Ranjit Singh and wrestler Subhash Chandra thanked them.

In 38 kg (U-14 boys’ freestyle wrestling), Vansh of Basti Danishanda became the winner. In 55 kg (U-17 boys’ freestyle wrestling), Sumit of Hansraj stadium defeated Ankit of Wariana. In 53 kg (U-17 girls), Ankita of Wariana was taken down by Suhani of Karari. In 80 kg (U-17 Greeco Roman) Ranjit Singh of Hansraj stadium bagged the first position by defeating Yogesh Sharma of Karari.