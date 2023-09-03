Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan: Chuhar school lads shine in U-14 tug-of-war event

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 2

In the block-level competitions underway as a part of the Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan Season-2 event, contests for circle style kabaddi were held in Rurka Kalan, tug-of-war and races at Maharaja Bhupinder University and national style kabaddi at Phillaur and kho-kho at Lohian Khas here on Saturday.

Sporting prowess: Players take part in a tug-of-war event during the ongoing "Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan" in Jalandhar on Saturday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

In the under-14 category of tug-of-war for boys, students of KPS Bal Bharti Public Senior Secondary School, Chuhar, won the first prize. The second prize was bagged by the team of Dhilwan Public School, Uggi.

In athletics, for under-14 girls, Vanya completed 60 m race in 8.94 seconds, Janya in 9.05 seconds and Avneet Kaur in 9.45 seconds. Among the boys in 60 m race in the under-14 category, Diwakar came first completing it in 8.25 seconds, Aarav stood second and Rehan came third. In the 600m race for under-14 category of girls, Kanika came first completing it in 2.35 minutes, Pragun Kaur in 2.41 minutes and Navnidhi in 2.45 minutes.

In cycle style kabaddi in under-17 category for boys, the team of Government Senior Secondary School, Samrai Jandiala, came first, followed by those from Daduwal school and Kahna Dhesian.

In national style kabaddi for under-17 boys, the DAV Phillaur team took the lead, followed by Chak Des Raj school team and Punjab Academy, Bara Pind. In kho-kho under-14 girls event, the team from Sant Avtar Singh Memorial Senior Secondary School Seechewal came first, followed by Government High School, Nawan Pind, and Jalandhar Public School, Lohian Khas.

The team of Seechewal school led even in under-17 category, followed by Phulwari Public Sen Sec School Lohian Khas on second position and Nihaluwala school on the third position.

