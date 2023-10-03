Khedan Watan Punjab Dian: Double delight for 68-yr-old athlete

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, October 2

Sports is his life and the more he plays sports, the more fit he feels. This is the life story of 68-year-old Balwinder Singh, who recently won two gold medals in the district-level games of Khedan Watan Punjab Dian in 100m race and long jump. He has now qualified for the state-level event.

Remained Sepoy in Army from 1973-80 Balwinder Singh, who belongs to Moron village in Goraya and now lives in Phagwara, is so passionate for sports that he practices hard for hours daily. The athlete, who remained a Sepoy in the Army from 1973-80, will now be participating in another national-level tournament in Bengaluru.

“It is an amazing feeling and experience. I automatically start feeling healthy when I play a game,” he said.

No matter what, Singh never misses any sports tournament. At the start of the year, he won two medals at the National Masters Athletic Championship held in Kurukshetra from February 16-19. He had won two bronze medals in the 100-m race and long jump.

While interacting with The Tribune, Singh specially mentioned Guru Arjan Dev Kabaddi Academy, Bilga. “The club sponsors me whenever I go to play any sport,” he said.

Singh’s sons and daughters are settled abroad, while he lives with his wife here. “She takes care of my diet properly. It’s only because of her support and my parents’ blessings that I have reached here,” he said.