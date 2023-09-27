Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: District-level tourney kicks off

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 26

The district-level tournament of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan began today in Jalandhar with wrestling, volleyball, basketball, athletics and boxing competitions being held.

The basketball matches were inaugurated by Olympian Surinder Singh Sodhi and the wrestling matches by Satnam Singh, former national medallist (USA) in wrestling.

In wrestling Under-14 57 kg category for boys, Prabhjot Singh Varyana came first, Vansh second and Angadveer Singh Gopalpur third.

Similarly, in the Under-14 category for girls, Naina Varyana bagged the first position, Saloni second and Surinder Kaur third spot.

In basketball Under-14 category for girls, Doaba Khalsa school team defeated DPS 10-7.

In the boxing Under-14 for girls (weight category 32-34 kg) match, Nandini from Laddewali defeated Aarti Kumari (GDYB Club). Similarly, in the 42-44 kg weight category, Sidhi from Junior Model School defeated Tamakshi (JDYB Club).

In athletics 100m race event, Balraj Singh finished first in 11.45 seconds, Iknoor Singh second by completing this distance in 11.70 seconds and Anmol Singh stood third in 12.07 seconds in the Under-17 category.

In the 200-meter event for boys in the Under-17 category, Prabhdeep Singh finished first in 24.52 seconds. Arun completed the race in 24.56 seconds and Anmol Singh in 25.03 seconds to clinch the second and third positions, respectively.

In the boys 400m event in Under-17 category, Ankit Kumar finished first in 53.79 seconds. Prabhdeep Singh completed the distance in 55.85 seconds to secure the second position while Vasu completed the distance in 57.33 seconds to clinch the third spot.

In Under-17 long jump, Balraj Singh secured the first position by jumping 5.88 meters. Iknoor Singh Judge stood second with 5.79 meters and Vivek Singh third with 5.77 meters.

In the Under-17 javelin throw event, Harsit Biblani won the first position, Riyan Hastir second and Aman Kumar got the third position.

It may be mentioned that Kheda Watan Punjab Dian was started by the Punjab government to promote sports culture in the state.

