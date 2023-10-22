Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Rurka Kalan football players shine in district, state-level games

Jalandhar, October 21
In a remarkable display of talent, young athletes from Youth Football Club (YFC) Rurka Kalan, clinched medals in the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan games both at the district and state-level.
Club’s U-14 boys delivered a stellar performance in their district-level match, securing a thrilling 3-3 draw against their opponents. The match featured goals by Navjot, Jashan, and Ronik. Their winning momentum continued into the quarter-finals, with footballer Jashan netting both goals in a 2-0 victory against Houssainabad.
In the semi-finals, the U-14 boys advanced to the finals with a 1-0 win, courtesy of Gurkaran. In the grand finale, they secured the district championship with a score of 2-0 (Gurkaran, Jashan).
Meanwhile, the U-17 girls showcased their prowess by winning both the semi-finals and the final in a challenging penalty shootout, resulting in a remarkable 4-0 victory. This outstanding performance led the U-14 boys and the U-17 girls of YFC Rurka Kalan to qualify for the state tournament.
The state-level competitions took place in Garshankar and Mahalpur, where girls’ team (Under-17) also participated. Additionally, the girls, including Ramnik, Rajat, Pooja, Tamanna, Mandeep, and Badanna, who are now studying in Guru Nanak Dev University while excelling in football, made their mark. The tournament spanned from October 17 to October 19.
At the state-level, the girls’ team (Under-17) secured the bronze medal. Manpreet Kaur was recognised as the best player and Heena was awarded the title of the best scorer. Furthermore, Ramnik, Rajat, Pooja, Tamanna, Mandeep, and Badanna clinched the gold medal, earning the top spot in the under-21 category.
Club president Gurmangal Das congratulated the coaches and young athletes, emphasising the pride they’ve brought to their village, excelling in both education and sports.
Gurmangal Dass expressed his hope that with the continued hard work of the coaches, these young talents will achieve even greater heights in the future.
