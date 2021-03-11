'Kidnapped' 13-yr-old girl traced to grandparents' home in Bihar

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 30

The search for a 13-year-old girl who had been reportedly kidnapped three days ago by her parents has ended with the girl being traced to Danapur in Bihar.

The 13-year-old girl, a resident of Gadaipur in Jalandhar, travelled from Jalandhar to Patna alone in a train without telling her parents.

As per the police and her parents, she reached Bihar alone to meet her grandparents. As she did not bother about informing her family, they kept looking for her for the past three days.

One of the five siblings, the girl had stepped out of home to appear in an exam on April 28, but never returned home. On being called by her class teacher that she did not appear for her exam, her parents began searching for her everywhere.

It was at 1.30 pm this afternoon that the girl called her parents to tell them that she was in Bihar.

An FIR had been registered at the Maqsudan police station by the Jalandhar Police, which has been quashed following the tracing of the girl. The police said the FIR was cancelled after due checks with her parents and talks with her relatives in Bihar.

ASI Satnam Singh, posted with the Maqsudan police station, said, “The girl had gone to her school at Randhawa Masandan village on April 28 to appear for her exam. She entered the examination room. An entry was also made in the entry register. But she abruptly left without appearing for the exam. The worried parents had earlier thought she had been kidnapped by some unruly elements.”

The ASI said when asked why she left without telling her parents, the girl replied that she knew what she was doing. The ASI said, “She said it was only a drawing paper and its results wouldn’t be counted in board exams. She left because she wanted to meet her relatives at her native home. We had a word with her taya (uncle, father’s bother), who confirmed this.”

Talking to The Tribune, the girl’s father Pappu Kumar (40) said, “On April 28, she had gone to school to appear for her exam. My elder daughter received a call that she had not come. But we sent her from home. After the call, we rushed to school where the entry register had an entry by her at 8.20 am. We searched her in school and everywhere else. Not finding her we made the police complaint.”