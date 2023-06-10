Kidnapping, mysterious disappearance of Sajandeep: Police arrest prime suspects

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 9

The Jandiala police have nabbed two prime suspects in kidnapping and mysterious disappearance of Sajandeep Singh, a resident of Jalalabad village in Tarn Taran.

They were identified as Gurbinderpal Singh, alias Bholu, and his wife Kulwinder Kaur, both residents of Janiyan village. Both were relatives of the deceased and had introduced them with fake travel agents for sending him to Canada. The police said that both were drug addicts.

Sajandeep was allegedly thrashed and kidnapped by illegal travel agents on May 1 when he went to demand his money back from the suspects. Earlier, the police had arrested two persons, including a woman, who were now lodged in jail.

On the complaint of victim’s brother Gurmit Singh, the police had booked Gurbinderpal Singh, alias Bholu, his wife Kulwinder Kaur, Ravi Singh, Saba Singh, and Amrik Singh, all of Janiyan village in Jandiala; Ranjit Kaur of Varana village in Tarn Taran and Dalbir Singh, his wife Mandeep Kaur and Davinder Kaur, all of Tarn Taran.

The complainant alleged, “Gurbinderpal and Kulwinder are our relatives who introduced us to the others. They demanded Rs 17 lakh for sending my brother to Canada. We gave some amount in cash and the remaining via transfer in various bank accounts. But they failed to send Sajandeep to Canada even one year after taking the money.

“On May 1, Sajandeep went to meet Gurbinderpal and Kulwinder at Janiyan village for demanding the money back, but didn’t return. When we went there, we found the house locked. Villagers told us the couple along with other accused thrashed Sajandeep, bundled him in a car and fled.”