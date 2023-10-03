Kids' carnival, yoga sessions, cycling mark wellness event

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 2

The CT Group in collaboration with Team Parindey hosted the Weekend of Wellness (WOW) event, a celebration of health and fitness. The function garnered immense support from the Commissionerate Police and the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation.

ADCP-2 Aditya, ACP Harjinder Singh, SHO Division-6 Ajaib Singh, councillors Aruna Arora, Dr Sushma Chawla and RJ Dheer of Big FM were special guests for the event.

The event featured a wide range of activities that promoted physical fitness and well-being. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in a kids’ carnival, flying yoga sessions, invigorating zumba classes, cycling among other fitness activities.

Distinguished personalities, including CT Group chairman Charanjit Singh Channi, managing director Dr Manbir Singh, and Vice-Chancellor Harpreet Singh, were present.

Dr Manbir said the aim of the event was to promote community health and well-being. Such events make a positive impact on the lives of people.