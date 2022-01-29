Campus notes

Kids watch bravery award ceremony

Students of HMV Collegiate School attend Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Pursakar-2022 through videoconferencing.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Students of HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School witnessed Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2022 organised by Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, in which Prime Minister interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees. Smriti Zubin Irani intimated in the video conference that this year 29 children from across the country, under different categories have been selected for PMRBP-2022. Meedansh Kumar Gupta of Jalandhar, Punjab also got honoured as in 2020 he launched his coronafreeworld.com site. The SSC students of HMV Collegiate marked their presence in the conference to cheer up the awardees and shared their happiness.

Vaccination Camp held

Extending the safety cover for the students and staff, Sanskriti KMV School organised its second vaccination camp with the collaboration of the Health Department, Civil Hospital. The camp was open for the students in the age group of 15-18 years. Rachna Monga, Principal, while taking the camp briefing expressed her satisfaction over approaching the 100 per cent vaccination status of the students in this age bracket. School had taken all required provisions for the camp, including sanitised venue, observation room and refreshment slot for the vaccinated students. During the camp, students shared their gratitude to the teachers and mentioned that time to time health oriented counselling given by the teachers during the online sessions had eased out their decision to get vaccinated safely in the campus and they are eagerly waiting for the opening of the school.

State Public School

State Public School, Shahkot, has been reaccredited with the International Dimensions In School Curriculum Award (IDS) for the period of three years (2022-2025) by British Council. Principal Kanwar Neel Kamal proudly announced that school has been reaccredited with the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom. The certificate will be formally presented to school in a ceremony in December 2021. Our school’s international work includes building on our already strong school partnerships in UK, Argentina, Italy, Canada, Nigeria, Georgia, Russia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Ghana, Japan, Spain, Tunisia, Columbia, South Korea, Romania and Turkey, the principal said.

Seminar of emotional intelligence

Self-awareness was discussed in brief followed by identification of emotions and steps to handle emotions at Dayanand Model School during a seminar. Healthy development of interpersonal relationships” was the core content. Relationships were compared to ships and questions were asked “What leads to a healthy relationship? What sinks a relationship?” Then the need of friends in life, and peer pressure were taken with great understanding and participation. The topic “How can peer pressure affect adolescents” was exemplified. The topic “Empowering self for digital world and prevention of allied high risk behaviour” was started by Ishita (class IX) in second session. Cyber safety points were discussed. Bad and good effects of gaming too were discussed in an interactive way. Peers shared their personal experiences which led to a way more productive session.

Republic Day celebrated

Republic Day was celebrated online in SRT DAV Public School Bilga. For junior wing, poster making competition was organised and solo song competition was organised for the students of classes VI to VIII. Speech competition was organised for the students of class IX and class X and the result of each competition was declared at the class level itself. On this occasion, Principal of the school Ravi Sharma said Republic Day is a major national festival. Even though we celebrate this with great pomp, we must still bow down to the people who have sacrificed their lives for the cause of freedom. The students were also given complete information about this day by the teachers of the school. Principal Ravi Sharma, teachers and members of Bilga branch of Bharat Vikas Parishad hoisted the Tricolour on the school premises. Tarsem Lal Gupta and Jai Gopal Sachdeva were also present on the occasion.

Lala Lajpat Rai remembered

DIPS Schools celebrated the birthday of freedom struggler Lala Lajpat Rai. Students made posters and wrote letters to enlighten their fellow students on his lide. On the 157th birth anniversary, the teachers shared as to why he was called Punjab Kesari or Lion of Punjab and how he played a pivotal role in India’s Independence movement. He boycotted imported goods and called for Indian made goods. He joined the India National Congress and was a powerful religious reformer and leading role in country’s freedom struggle. He created awareness for national pride and self-respect among people. He aroused a deep sense of nationalism in the youth of India. In schools and colleges various speeches and lectures on patriotism are held. Therefore, he is regarded as India’s best leader and freedom fighter and he will always live in the hearts of young Indians.

School holds science fest

Cambridge International School, Phagwara, organised ‘Science Fest’ through online mode. The topics for project were solar city, earthquake alarm, rain water harvesting, air purifier, robot, lungs, respiratory system, vacuum cleaner, volcano and heat alarm. The students of CIS, Phagwara, presented their scientific skills, they proved that they have a great interest, passion and calibre to get best out of waste material. They demonstrated the use and benefits of their projects in future with various wonderful examples. The projects based on natural resources were the central attraction of this ‘Science Fest’.

