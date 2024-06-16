Kin of two gangsters held in extortion case

Jalandhar, June 15
During investigation in an extortion case in which two bike-borne persons fired shots at a city-based industrialist’s office and demanded ransom from him, the police arrested family members of gangsters Lakhbir Singh Landa and Yadwinder Singh, the mastermind in the case.
Earlier, an FIR was registered in the extortion case under Sections 384, 386, 387, 212, 216A, and 120B of the IPC at the Division No. 6 police station. After registering the FIR, police teams were formed, and raids conducted leading to the successful arrests of the family members of Lakhbir and Yadwinder.
Those arrested were identified as Ranjodh Singh, brother-in-law of Lakhbir Singh, Jaspal Kaur, his sister, and Parminder Kaur, his mother. Similarly, Jaikaar Singh, father of Yadwinder Singh, along with Baljeet Kaur, his mother, and Husanpreet Kaur, his sister, were apprehended by the police.
The police claimed that they were arrested on charges related to giving asylum to gangsters Lakhbir and Yadwinder accomplices and their involvement in criminal conspiracy. Besides, the arrests were made as part of investigations into extortion-related crimes allegedly committed by Lakhbir and Yadwinder.
The police said their family members had allegedly helped suspects identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopy, Bhupinder Singh, alias Bunty, and Jagroop Singh, alias Joopa, who were arrested last week, by providing shelter and supplying weapons to them.
On June 3, around 5.15 am, two bike-borne persons entered Kohli Sports Private Limited in the Leather Complex through the main gate. One of them opened fire at Jatinder Singh, a security guard on duty, in an attempt to murder him. Prior to this, the owner of the firm had received a ransom call from an international number, which he ignored. The suspects opened fire at the guard to intimidate the firm owner.
So far, the police had arrested three associates of Lakhbir Singh Landa and Yadwinder Singh, who were involved in the firing incident and six of their family members.
