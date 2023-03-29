Kinnow processing unit in Hoshiarpur soon

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 27

Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Monday said the state government was giving a major push to the food processing sector, which would create job opportunities for youth and immensely benefit farmers as well.

Litchi unit in Pathankot The state government is committed to making Punjab a food processing hub of the country for which a slew of measures has already been taken by it. A litchi processing project will be set up in Pathankot and a kinnow processing unit in Hoshiarpur. — Lal Chand Kataruchak, Food and Civil Supplies Minister

The minister was addressing the gathering of young entrepreneurs here during a conference on opportunities for SC and ST entrepreneurs in food processing industry’ organised by Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The minister said the state government is committed to making Punjab a food processing hub of the country for which a slew of measures has already been taken by it. Two major food processing projects would soon come up in the state, including a litchi processing project in Pathankot and kinnow processing unit in Hoshiarpur district, he said. The minister reiterated that the state was emerging as a food processing hub in the state as the government has already put the sector in key thrust areas by offering a host of incentives to food processing units.

The minister further said the Punjab CM had already announced to set up dedicated rural industrial hubs across the state to boost industrial development. He also said these hubs would be equipped with requisite infrastructure to facilitate industrialists in setting up their units. The minister assured fulsome support and cooperation to the startups, entrepreneurs and industrialists opting for setting up their food processing units in Punjab. Meanwhile, he lauded the efforts of DICCI for holding this event which would further motivate young entrepreneurs, especially from the SC/SC community to explore opportunities in the food processing industry. He said this event would act as a catalyst to inform and educate the entrepreneurs about the various schemes of the government meant to promote industrial growth of the state. He also promised full support and cooperation to DICCI in holding more such events. DICCI (Sports and Allied Industrial Vertical) national head Tilak Khinder, state chairman KD Singh, DICCI Punjab Chapter president Rajesh Kumar said the minster’s appreciation would keep encouraging the organisation to hold such awareness activities. They said the young entrepreneurs would also get motivation to participate in the food processing industry.

Earlier, officials from SIBDI, NSIC, PAIC, Punjab Agri Export Corporation, Punjab Gramin Bank, Central Institute of Hand Tools and Lead Bank, besides others provided an insight into the schemes, and financial assistance being provided by the government to entrepreneurs.