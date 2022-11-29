Kirtan darbar held, plants distributed to mark death anniversary of Raj Rani Mittal

Hoshiarpur, November 28
On the occasion of the death anniversary of Raj Rani Mittal, the wife of Sonalika Group of Industries’ founder LD Mittal, a kirtan darbar was organised at Sanjeevani Sharanam. Sanjivani Sharanam convener Sangeeta Mittal and other eminent personalities paid tribute to Raj Rani.
Gurbani kirtran by ragi from the famous Guru Ghar Mittha Tiwana Gurdwara Sahib of Hoshiarpur created a divine atmosphere. All the participants were given saplings in remembrance of the departed soul.
