'Kisan Vijay Week' from Nov 19

Hoshiarpur, November 13
The Azad Kisan Committee Doaba committee has decided that the week starting from November 19 would be observed as the Kisan Vijay Week, down to the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws on this day last year.
A delegation of the committee will present a letter of the farmers’ demands to the Punjab Governor on November 26. Some of their demands include the fast-tracking of hearing in the Lakhimpur Kheri case and the quashing of FIRs registered against the protesting farmers.
