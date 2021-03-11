KMV celebrates Janamasthami

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Janmashtami was celebrated at Sanskriti KMV School with fervour. The fragrance of flowers, soothing aroma of camphor and jingles of bells filled the air. The premise was decorated beautifully. A short cultural programme was staged by students of the pre-primary grade. Chief guest Niraja Chander Mohan and Principal Rachna Monga blessed the young Sanskritians. Images of Krishna’s infancy were placed in a cradle. Students dressed as lord Krishna and Radha carried flutes, peacock feathers and “matkas”. The life history of Lord Krishna was beautifully depicted by scintillating dance performances. The spirit of festivity was enhanced with crafted displays depicting the life history of Lord Krishna. “Bhajans” were also recited on the occasion. Principal Rachna Monga reminded the students of Lord Krishna’s teachings.

Devotees celebrate Janmashtami at a temple in Partap Bagh of Jalandhar on Friday. Photo: Malkiat Singh

Children celebrate Krishna’s birth

Students in the Mithu Basti branch of St Soldier Group of Institutions celebrated Krishna Janmashtami by dancing on “Radhe-Radhe” in the attire of Lord Krishna. On the occasion, Sangeeta Chopra, Vice-Chairperson of St Soldier Group, was also present. She was welcomed by Principal Divpreet Kaur. The students celebrated the birth of Krishna with choreography on “Kansa Vad”, dances on “Woh Krishna Hai”, “Zara itna bata de tera rang kala kyun” and singing hymns. Besides, a short drama on the friendship of Lord Krishna and Sudama captivated everyone and gave an example of friendship. The Vice-Chairperson while congratulating everyone on Janmashtami asked them to follow the teachings of Lord Krishna.

Mirthful performances at Eklavya

A function was organised to mark Janmashtami at Eklavya School. The celebrations comprised mirthful performances by middle school students on devotional songs. The event began with an impressive speech by Ruhani Chaudhary of Class X and Jasleen Kaur of Class XII. Bharti Kalia and Sakshi Popli also gave a speech on Janmashtami in which they highlighted the whole life of lord Krishna. A group dance was performed by primary students. A wonderful dance performance was given by Jahnvi and Sienna Masih. Dahi handi breaking ceremony was also conducted where students participated with great enthusiasm and broke the earthen pot. A “matki phod” event was organised to mark the mischievous nature of “Bal Gopal”. A “jhulla” ceremony was also organised in which the students rocked the cradle of Lord Krishna and prasad was distributed among everyone.

Play on Lord Krishna’s life staged

The festival of Janmashtami was celebrated at Police DAV Public School, PAP Campus, with fervour. A short play was presented by the students of Tejaswi House through which they depicted Lord Krishna’s message to Arjuna, Draupadi “cheer haran” and Krishna’s friendship with Sudama. On the occasion, the students presented a beautiful dance. In the event that took place in the primary wing, the students narrated the events from the life of Krishna and brought forth various aspects of his luminous life. Students dressed as gopis also presented a dance. The tiny tots of the pre-primary wing looked adorable when they came dressed as Radha and Krishna. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij congratulated everyone on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

Students dress up as Radha, Krishna

The festival of Janmashtami was celebrated with great pomp and show in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School, Kapurthala road. Students came dressed up in Radha Krishna attires. They enthralled the audience with beautiful performances. Principal Priyanka Sharma congratulated the students on Janmashtami and said the Almighty would always ensure peace, prosperity and success for everyone.

Kids dance to Janmashtmi songs

The Gurukul School celebrated Krishna Janmashtmi with great pomp and festivity. Tiny tots from the kindergarten section dressed as Radha and Krishna added a traditional touch to the entire celebration when they danced to the beat of Janmashtmi songs. Girls from Class X enthralled the audience with a classical dance performance. Different activities like “dahi handi” decoration, crown decoration and card making were organised for boys and girls. School Director Sushma Handa said the occasion brought people together and signified unity and faith. Principal Radha Gakhar told stories of Lord Krishna to students and encouraged them to participate in all activities of school.

Teachings of Krishna depicted

The whole campus of Swami Sant Dass Public School, Jalandhar, permeated with melodious divine chants as the school celebrated Janmashtami with great devotion and excitement. The students of Mahadevi Verma house celebrated this pious occasion by depicting the life and teachings of Lord Krishna. The students in their traditional attire dressed as Krishna, Yashodha and Radha captivated the minds of the students. The depiction of Krishna’s life encouraged the students to imbibe the values he imparted to the humanity. Principal Dr Sonia Mago enlightened the students about the relevance of Lord Krishna’s teachings and emphasised the need to be honest towards one’s duty.

Tiny tots play Krishna’s role

Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara, celebrated Janmashtmi with great pomp and splendor. Tiny tots played the roles of Krishna, Radha and their friends. They were dressed in beautiful attires and the whole scene looked amazing. The programme started with Krishna’s birth and was followed by dance on devotional songs. Principal Anju Mehta wished all students and staff members on the pious occasion of Janmashtami and said stories of Lord Krishna’s life continue to guide everyone towards greater moral and spiritual development.

KNS students perform dandiya

Janmashtami was celebrated in Kamla Nehru Primary School, Phagwara. Students of Nursery to Class II participated in it. Boys dressed like Lord Krishna and girls like gopis. A special assembly was started with prayer on Lord Krishna. Students of Class V flashed the light on significance of Janmashtami. The programme was followed by Gita Updesh. Class II students sung a melodious bhajan “Achutam keshvam Krishan damodram”. A mesmerising dandiya dance was also performed on “Radha kaise na jalle”. Students took part in “Dahi Handi” activity. Pre-primary students did a dance on song “Woh krishna hai”. School Headmistress Jyoti Bhardwaj appreciated the efforts of teachers and students.

Emm Aar students recite poems

Students of Emm Aar International School, Adampur, celebrated the festival of Janmashtami. The students of Discoverer’s, Creator’s, Creator’s Plus, and Class I came traditionally dressed as Radha and Krishna. A splendidly colourful programme was organised by the children and staff of the school. In the morning assembly, children presented poems, songs and dance performances. Mythological stories of Krishna, Radha and Kans through plays and narrations were presented by teachers. Aaradhya, a Class III student, danced to “Radha kaise na jalle”. Dilpreet Kaur of Class 1 did a solo dance on song “Kanha Kanha Tujhe Pukare”. The children were overjoyed and made the whole atmosphere “Krishnamayi” by singing to the tune of Radhe Radhe. School Director Dr Simmi Tandon greeted the children on the special occasion. Manisha, Deepika, Richa, Shiv Prabha, Radha, Shivani, Poonam, Rekha and all group staff witnessed the scintillating performance of the students.

Play on Krishna at apeejay

Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with great zeal and enthusiasm. With the blessings of President Sushma Paul Berlia and under the guidance of Principal Sangeeta Nistandra, a special event was organised in the school auditorium wherein students of Class Nursery to Class V gave mesmerising dance performances on this auspicious occasion. The programme commenced with the singing of a hymn to pay respects to Lord Krishna. All students were dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha. The story on the birth of Lord Krishna was enacted by the students of Classes V and VI. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra rocked the cradle and sought the blessings of the Almighty for the well being of each and every student and the prosperity of the school.

Dips Kids worship Lord Krishna

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami was celebrated with great enthusiasm in all schools of DIPS Chain of Institutions. The children of the pre-primary wing reached the school wearing the dress of Lord Krishna and Radha. Teachers decorated the school with matki, makhan, swings. At the beginning of the programme, the children worshiped Natkhat Gopal. After that, through poems and dances, they told the life of Bal Gopal. The teachers inspired the children to always support truth and goodness by taking lessons from the life of Lord Krishna. Dips Chain MD Tarwinder Singh, CAO Ramneek Singh, Jashan Singh and CEO Monica Mandotra extended their best wishes to the staff members and students on this auspicious occasion.

Children sing devotional songs

To commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, Janmashtami was celebrated with mirth and joy at Cambridge International School, (Co-Ed). A splendidly colourful assembly was conducted to celebrate this pious occasion. The assembly commenced with the prayer followed by Lord Krishna’s aarti. The fragrance of flowers, soothing aroma of camphor and jingle of bells filled the air. The premises was decorated beautifully and the spirit of festivity was felt everywhere. The students enthralled everyone with their devotional songs, poems and electrifying dance performances. Children were enlightened about the incarnation of Lord Krishna and encouraged to adopt a noble charter. Students dressed up like Lord Krishna performed a dance that filled everyone’s heart with peace and divinity. Principal Harleen Mohanty applauded the efforts and highlighted the significance of this blissful occasion, stressing on the relevance of cultural celebrations, beliefs and traditions of India.

Movie on Krishna’s teachings

Ivy World School, under the aegis of the Vasal Educational Society celebrated “Janmashtami”. The Ivy World School had been turned into a beautiful Gokulam. The kids were all dressed up like Krishna’s childhood friends and playmates. To create the Janmashtami ambience, they were dressed in colourful odhnis, embellished peacock crowns and colourful bangles. The happy and overjoyed students eagerly engaged in craft projects and made crowns. They watched a movie about Lord Krishna’s teachings while reciting the Mahamantra. The students also danced to the music, sang along, and gave brief accounts of Krishna’s life and brought forth because Lord Krishna’s reputation for being a charmer who could win anyone over. Principal S. Chauhan thanked parents for their support and cooperation, and emphasised the importance of this joyous occasion.

Kids dance to bhajans

In the five schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantt-Jandiala Road, Royal World and Kapurthala Road), the festival of Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with great faith, reverence and gaiety. A special assembly was organised on this occasion. A cradle was festooned with fresh flowers for Lord Krishna. It was the centre of attraction. Children of Innokids, who came dressed in the guise of Krishna and gopis, fascinated everyone. The students of the Symphony Club sang bhajan “O Palanhare”. Children danced to the bhajans of Krishna. While enacting the childhood leelas of Krishna, one of the groups of the students presented a play on the friendship of Krishna and Sudama, while the other group showed the leela of lifting the Govardhan mountain.