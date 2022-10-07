KMV NCC Cadet selected for camp

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sgt Yashika Sharma, NCC Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, attended the All-India Thal Sena Camp 2022 representing the Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh Directorate. She was chosen for SSB group discussion and interview from the directorate. She also participated in various competitions at the group level. She said such activities are an important part of holistic education imparted at KMV. Principal Atima Sharma praised her for the achievement.

CT world students enact Ramayana

The CT World School celebrated Dasehra to keep the festive spirit alive. The students performed a play based on the epic "Ramayana" followed by burning an effigy of Ravana. The participants mesmerised the audience with their charming smiles and presentation. Charanjit Singh Channi, Chairman CT Group, and Manbir Singh, Managing Director, attended the event and were amazed by the energy level of the performers. Principal Madhu Sharma appreciated the efforts of students and teachers.

Lyallpur khalsa shines in GNDU exams

Anshita of Lyallpur Khalsa College, Jalandhar, secured 5th position in Guru Nanak Dev University exams of Bachelor of Physiotherapy, first year, by scoring 778 marks out of 1100, while her classmates, Anshu, Shayna Sharma and Simranjit Kaur, bagged 7th, 8th, and 12th position by scoring 770, 766 and 742 marks, respectively. President, Governing Council, Balbir Kaur and Principal Gurpinder Singh Samra congratulated the students and wished them more success in life.

Appejay observes founder’s day

Apeejay College of Fine Arts (ACFA) celebrated 103rd birthday of Dr. Stya Paul as the Founder's Day. On this occasion, Principal Neerja Dhingra said, "Dr Stya Paul was a man of many talents. He was an educationist, philanthropist and freedom fighter and it was his farsightedness which has shaped ACFA - one of the best colleges in entire North India. He was a spiritual person and was instilled with infinite moral and ethical values which he never failed to practice in his life.

SD COLLEGE holds Blood donation camp

The Red Cross Society of PCM SD College for Women, Jalandhar, in association with the Civil Hospital, organised a voluntary blood donation camp on the eve of Arogya Setu 'Azadi Ka Mahotsav' by Govt of India. A team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Navneet Kaur conducted the camp. Principal Pooja Prashar said that blood is the most exquisite gift that one can give to another person and donating one's blood can save a life, or even several lives. Kaur appreciated the college for taking the initiative to contribute to the noble cause. President Naresh Kumar Budhia applauded the spirit of students for fulfilling their responsibility towards society and felicitated them for their deed.

Innocent hearts celebrates dasehra

The festival of Vijay Dashami was celebrated with great pomp in all the five schools of Innocent Hearts at Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantonment Jandiala Road, Nurpur Road and Kapurthala Road. The students dressed up as Lord Rama, Lord Lakshmana, Mata Sita and Lord Hanuman. The students of grade IV and V played the characters of Ravana, Meghnada and Kumbhakarana and demonstrated the triumph of good over evil through a staged war. A special assembly was also organized on this occasion, children recited poems and learned the importance of the festival.