KMV shines in Youth Festival

Campus Notes

Khalsa Academy Mehta players after winning the overall trophy at the CBSE Cluster XVIII Athletes Meet in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Kanya Maha Vidyalaya performed well in Punjab Inter-University Youth Festival held at Punjabi University, Patiala. KMVites displayed their talent and bagged second position in Phulkari competition. Participants from 22 universities of Punjab participated in the competition. Ravita Rani, Phulkari winner from KMV, said that it is a matter of great pride that since the inception of this event in the youth festival, KMV has been bagging top position in Phulkari competition. She said that I have been able to compete at national and international level competitions only due to the guidance provided to me by Principal Prof Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi and the faculty members of KMV. The Principal congratulated Dr Gurjot, Dean, and Dr Harpreet, Head, PG Department of Fashion Design, for their dedication towards the preparation of item.

DIPS celebrates human rights day

The International Human Rights Day was celebrated in DIPS College of Education to make the students of BEd aware about their human rights. This program was completed under the guidance of Principal Jyoti Gupta. Students gave information about human rights to their classmates through speech. They said that human rights are the fundamental rights of every human being, therefore no human being is deprived on the basis of race, caste, nationality, religion, gender etc. Gupta said that when future teachers will have knowledge about human rights then only they will be able to give information about it to the youth of the country.

Lyallpur Khalsa Student 1st in BA (Hons)

Preeti, a student of PG Department of Punjabi, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, was felicitated with a silver medal by the Vice Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University in the 48th Convocation for securing the first position in BA (Hons) Punjabi. She was also given the merit certificate for her achievement. Dr Navjot, Principal, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, congratulated the student and wished her success in her future endeavours. Dr Navjot also appreciated Dr Akal Amrit Kaur, Head, PG Department of Punjabi, under whose guidance the student achieved this success.

Workshop on Banking Software

A workshop on banking software ‘Finacle’ for the students of BVoc (Banking and Financial Services) was organised by the PG Department of Commerce and Management of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya. On this occasion, the students visited RBL Bank, Model Town Jalandhar. Divya Nanda, Assistant Vice President, RBL Bank, welcomed the students and gave a brief introduction of Finacle. Nisha Thakkar, Senior Manager, RBL Bank, explained the use of latest version of Finacle. The students were given information about core banking solution, modules and commands in Finacle. They were explained about account opening, Customer Information File (CIF). The workshop ended with a doubt clearing session. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated Head of the Department Meenu Kohli and appreciated the efforts of the Department.

Students observe anti-corruption day

To educate students about the seriousness of corruption, the International Day against Corruption was observed at Eklavya School. Chairperson of the school, JK Gupta, discussed the theme of this day with the students by emphasising that "Your right, your role: Say no to Corruption." Director of Eklavya School Seema Handa explicated the students that everyone must work collectively to eradicate corruption at all levels, everywhere. Educator Dimple Soni conducted an interactive session from the victims of corruption or from those who fought against it for the students on this day. Students of senior classes participated in play which publicised the message of fighting against corruption. Students of middle wing participated in essay competition which focused on issues surrounding the topic of corruption. Students of Grade XI disseminated digital posters to increase awareness levels on corruption.

Budding author interacts with mates

Harsimran Sandhu, a budding author from Police DAV Public School, has explored and given expression to such possibilities in his maiden attempt- 'Aetios and the spear of Leonidas', a novel based on Greek mythology. Harsimran is a student of Class XII. He is an all rounder and has proved his mettle not only in his literary endeavour but also on the basketball ground, being a part of the school basketball team. He addressed the students of the Readers' Club and Literary Club and shared his experiences. Through a presentation, he showcased quotes from his book and talked about sources from which he had drawn inspiration for writing the book. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij applauded the efforts of Harsimran and also the fine balance that he maintains between sports, academics and his writing endeavours.

Taekwondo contest at Sanskriti KMV

Sahodaya Inter School Taekwondo Competition 2022 was held at Sanskriti KMV School in which the students from Shiv Jyoti School have brought laurels. Six students of participated in different categories. Aakriti Puri, Manya Chawla, Aradhya Sharma and Vanshika bagged silver medals. Hitakshi Sharma and Dhriti got bronze medals. In U-17 and U-19 girls, the school bagged second position. In U-19 boys, the school bagged third position. Principal Parveen Saili applauded the students for their amazing efforts.

