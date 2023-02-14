KMV student shines in Softball C’ship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Ramandeep Kaur, a national-level softball player of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya participated in 44th Senior National Softball Championship held at Puri, Odisha, and made everyone proud by bagging silver medal. Ramandeep Kaur has earlier participated in different national tournaments including 36th National Games held at Ahmedabad, Gujarat by securing gold medal, 43rd Senior National Softball Championship held at Ananthapuramu, (Andhra Pradesh) and securing a silver medal, 40th Senior National softball championship organised by Maharashtra (2018-2019) and secured a bronze medal, 41st Senior National Softball Championship organised by Andhra Pradesh (2019-2020) and secured a silver medal, 11th Senior North Zone National Softball Championship, Uttarakhand (2019) and secured a gold medal, 3rd Junior National Softball Championship Patiala (2017) and secured a gold medal, 24th Senior Punjab State Softball Championship, Amritsar (2016) and secured a bronze medal, 25th Senior Punjab State Softball Championship, Jalandhar (2017) and secured a bronze medal, 27th Senior Punjab State Softball Championship, Ludhiana (2018) and secured gold medal, All India Inter- university of Softball held at Punjabi University, Patiala (2020) and bagged silver medal, 12th North Zone Softball Championship, Ferozpur (2019) and bagged gold medal and was awarded as a “Best All-rounder Player in Softball Inter-College Softball Tournament” organised by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi lauded the efforts of Dr Davinder and Baldina for this achievement.

Farewell party organised at school

A day full of enthralling performances was organised at Mayor World School to bid farewell to the outgoing Grade XII students. The students of Grade XI presented acts, dances and arranged entertaining games for their seniors. The students, who came dressed up in Indian formal wear. The titles were given to all the outgoing students were humorous and entertaining and the reactions associating them brought back reminiscences of each student’s personal journey of the past 17 years. The speeches by the School Head Boy and the Head Girl were very emotional Aahana Aggarwal and Atulya Malhan were declared Miss. Mayorite and Mr. Mayorite respectively. The titles of Miss. Charming, Mr. Handsome and Best Outfit (Female) and Best Outfit (Male) were won by Aaliya Sabharwal, Phurman Sama, Khyati Chhabra and Gurkirat Singh respectively. The programme culminated with 'Bhangra’ followed by scrumptious lunch.

CT Group holds Blood Donation Camp

CT Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences organised a ‘Blood Donation Camp’ under the guidance and supervision of the Civil Hospital and Hindustan Welfare Blood Donors Club (Phagwara). During the camp, 70 students and faculty members donated their blood voluntarily. A contingent of 10 team members comprising doctors and technicians from the Civil Hospital Jalandhar and the Phagwara club contributed to the camp. Dr. Gurpinder (BTO, Civil Hospital, Jalandhar) and Vikram (President, Hindustan Welfare Blood Donors Club), and Neeraj Bakshi led the team of nurses and technicians. The students were counselled on the safety and significance of blood donation in societal interest.

Book and Career Fair at MGN School

MGN Public School Kapurthala organised a Book Fair under the guidance of the Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia. The students visited the fair with their parents and bought the books they liked. The aim to organise this fair was to bring the children away from gadgets and devices, inculcating reading habits and promoting creativity. Magazines, dictionaries, Panchatantra fables, encyclopedias, autobiographies, general knowledge books, painting books, sports books, picture books, etc were on the shelves during the fair. Students were encouraged to read the books of their interest. A career fair was organised for the students to make a favourable future, in which the enlightened experts of the best colleges provided guidelines to the students for building their future.

Blessing Ceremony at Ivy World

Ivy World School organised a blessing ceremony for Grade XII, the outgoing batch of 2022-23, to wish them good luck in exams and life. A divine atmosphere was created through a Saraswati Pooja performed by the faculty and students. The ceremony was graced by Sanjeev Kumar Vasal, Chairman, along with the Principal S. Chauhan and educators with the auspicious lighting of the lamp. The ceremony began by enhancing the spiritual ambience through prayers and blessings to wish them well for the future followed by the presentation of mementos to the students. The Chairman’s blessings and wishes not only inspired students but ensured that they cultivate passion for learning as well as excel in the field of education. He wished the students the best, saying that they would all come out with flying colours.

BLOOD DONATION CAMP ORGANISED

The NSS, Red Ribbon and NCC departments along with the NGO Pahal, led by Dr. Harwinder in association with Dr. Surinder Dhir, organised a blood donation camp. The teaching, non-teaching staff and the students participated in full swing for the camp. President Balbir Kaur said in her address that donating blood is the biggest contribution in which we offer our moral and ethical duties. She also said that as a responsible citizen of our nation, it is our duty that we understand our responsibilities and become an ethical human being first. Principal Dr. Navjot quoted the importance of donating blood and applauded the efforts of ANO Lieutenant (Dr.) Rupali Razdaan and the programme officers of NSS Sarabjit Kaur, Manjit Kaur and Aatma Singh for organising the camp.