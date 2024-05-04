Know your candidates fielded from Jalandhar constituency

With less than a month to go for the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, The Tribune correspondent Aakanksha N Bhardwaj takes a look at the educational qualifications of candidates fielded from the Jalandhar constituency. Candidates contesting for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat are Charanjit Singh Channi, Pawan Tinu, Balwinder Kumar, Sushil Kumar Rinku and Mohinder Singh Kaypee. While Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi, who was 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, has a doctorate degree, BSP and SAD candidates Balwinder Singh and Mohinder Singh Kaypee are law graduates. BJP candidate Sushil Rinku is Class XII pass-out.
Charanjit Singh Channi
Congress
Charanjit Channi, 61, did BA, LLB and PhD from Panjab University and MBA from PTU. He remained the Cabinet Minister from March 2017 to September 2021 and Chamkaur Sahib MLA from 2012-22.
Pawan Tinu
AAP
Pawan Tinu (47) completed his graduation. He did MA (first-year) in economics from DAV College, Jalandhar. He started his political career with the BSP. He later remained with SAD. A month ago, he joined AAP.
Mohinder Singh Kaypee
SAD
Mohinder Singh Kaypee, who was a Congress loyalist, joined SAD last month. He did LLB from the Law Department, Punjab University. He also did BA from DAV College, Jalandhar.
Sushil Kumar Rinku
BJP
Sushil Rinku is a Class XII pass-out. He started his political career as a councillor from the Congress. Last year, he joined AAP and was elected as party MP. Two months ago, he joined the saffron party.
Balwinder Kumar
BSP
Balwinder Kumar is not only a law graduate but also double postgraduate in MA (English) and Mass Communication. He is also UGC Net qualified and did a three-year diploma in Mechanical Engineering. He has also worked as a journalist. He later quit a government job too.
