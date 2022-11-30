Komal Mittal assumes charge as DC of Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 29

Komal Mittal, a 2014-batch IAS officer, assumed the charge as Deputy Commissioner, Hoshiarpur, today. Before joining as Hoshiarpur DC, she was posted as Additional Secretary, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

She has also served as ADC, SAS Nagar; Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Amritsar; and SDM, Mukerian among other administrative posts. She has shown characteristics of a good administrator, while serving on different posts.

She was given a guard of honour by the Punjab Police personnel upon her arrival at District Administrative Complex. After assuming the charge, Mittal said that the development of the district and the service to the people would be her first priority. She said: “I will always ensure to pay heed to public grievances and issues on priority basis so that such issues could be sorted out well on time.”

She said timely and speedy resolution of public grievances, expeditious processing of revenue cases and timely execution of development projects would remain his top priority. She said the dream of ‘Rangla Punjab’ of the Punjab Government will be realised.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Gurdaspur, Himanshu Aggarwal; Additional Deputy Commissioner (G), Daljeet Kaur; SDM, Dasuya, Ojasvi Alankar; SDM, Mukerian, Kanwaljit Singh; SDM, Hoshiarpur, Preetinder Singh; Assistant Commissioner Vyom Bhardwaj and other officials were also present.