Kapurthala woman wins zonal Mrs India pageant

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 3

Puneet Kaur (40) from Kapurthala has done the city proud by winning Mrs India North Zone contest at a recently held pageant in Gurugram.

She was one of the 5,000 married women who participated in the auditions and a preliminary round before being shortlisted to be one of the 70 finalists. Kaur is married to a marine engineer from Hoshiarpur.

A graduate from NIIFT, Mohali, she is a fashion designer by profession. She is raising two children, aged 8 and 2. “It all began when I chanced upon an advertisement for the fashion contest. I just applied for it on an impulse. The organisers took my virtual interview which lasted 20 minutes in which they tested my expression, aptitude, outlook and knowledge of current affairs. I got screened and the process started.”

“I got a lot of family support. My husband was not around but he boosted my morale and gave me financial support. Both, my mother and mother-in-law, looked after my kids while I was away,” said Puneet, who is an alumnus of MGN Public School, Kapurthala.

She said the event has given her a lot of confidence. “All my friends and relatives have been calling me up to congratulate me. The crown has motivated me to stay fit,” she said.

She has, however, said that she would not pursue a career in modelling. “I will only model wearing my self-designed costumes,” she beamed.

Her father Mupinder Singh said, “We are really proud of her achievement. We are glad that she gathered the courage to walk down the ramp in front of a crowd that included all big names from the field of the fashion world. She gained a lot of confidence after participating in a modelling event in Hoshiarpur, where she had ended up winning the crown, too.”

Former Mrs World and actress Aditi Govitrikar was also present on the occasion as a celebrity guest. The jury had Rohit Dhingra, GK Aggarwal, Payal Singh, Prashant Chaudhary, Swati Dixit, Swarina Singh and Anjali Sahni.