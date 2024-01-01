 Kumar Gandharva brought Malwa alive in his music: Kalapini Komkali : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Kumar Gandharva brought Malwa alive in his music: Kalapini Komkali

Kumar Gandharva brought Malwa alive in his music: Kalapini Komkali

Kumar Gandharva brought Malwa alive in his music: Kalapini Komkali

Vocalist Kalapini Komkali



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, December 31

It was among the songs of the people and Malwi folk tunes in the dry lands of Dewas in the heartland of Madhya Pradesh that Pandit Kumar Gandharva’s music found a new direction. As his daughter, vocalist Kalapini Komkali, takes forward that assured legacy, her strains are also rooted in inspiration from the folk traditions her father found solace in. While the inclination towards the divine is unmistakable in her voice, her music is also driven by Saint Kabir’s traits of ‘straightforwardness’ and ‘barrenness’. The Tribune caught up with the vocalist on the sidelines of the 148th Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan in Jalandhar. Excerpts:

Dewas had a huge impact on Kumar Gandharva ji, how does this legacy impact your music?

When Kumar ji (Gandharva) settled down at Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) in 1948, he picked up local sounds. He was originally from Karnataka, born and brought up at Belgaum. In Bombay, he stayed with his Guru, tutored in Gwalior gharana music tradition for 14 years. When diagnosed with lung TB in 1947, it was suggested he settle down in a dry climate. Dewas was a dry, cool and quiet place. For 5-6 years, he had been advised not to sing and was bed-ridden. During that time, he was enamoured by Malwa’s music and sounds — peasants, labourers coming and going, women working in the fields, travelling in bullock carts. He started a study and collected many lok dhuns (folk tunes), practising them, their aaroh and avroh (ascending and descending notes) and words. He also observed that folk tunes were rife with raga strains. But people didn’t know whether their songs had notes of Raga Bilaskhani Todi or Raga Bhairavi. Kumar ji knew the grammar of ragas. He observed Raga Bhairavi, Raga Sarang Bhim Palasi and countless other similitudes. Malwai dialect is very sweet and impacted him deeply. He had heard classical compositions in Avadhi, Bhojpuri, Khari Boli, Punjabi, Sindhi etc but never in Malwai. He composed a Kafi with Malwai influences and many other compositions took shape. I got all these from my Guru, my father. It’s always my effort to bring these to fore.

Today, folk tunes are often appropriated, originals left uncredited. What is your take on this trend?

“Mujhe ye theek nahi lagta. Mana ke ve seedhe sacche log hain, par unka samman karna chahiye” (I don’t feel it is right, I agree they are simple, true folk, but they should be respected). Due should be given where deserved. Countless folk tunes are picked up at village chaupals, and in the interiors of the country. When Gandharva ji heard them, he eventually presented it by a beautiful retelling — revealing and crediting the original but also adding his own flavour. His musician mind brought the new melody to fruition, but the seed was in the folk tunes.

On taking inspiration from Kabir and his straightforwardness, she says: “Sab jagah saaj shringar hi chahiye kya”. A tree is lovely with leaves and flowers but a skeletal, barren stalk has its own beauty which should also be appreciated. Some things said simply without frills, touch the heart so much, they hit like an arrow. For words to hit you, quality of barrenness is often necessary.

On Covid-19 crisis

Many have no idea what the art world lost during Covid. We need time to understand the devastation that the pandemic wreaked on artists, the gap left can never be filled up. It was a dark, uncertain time, when musicians didn’t know how they would sustain themselves. How many online concerts can one do? The corporate world should have a policy where the industry supports artists and not just by sponsoring programmes, but something to ensure that artists who gave their entire lives serving music should get some solace later in life.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Madhya Pradesh #Malwa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Punjab, Bengal Republic Day tableaux not aligned with theme: Defence Ministry

2
Punjab

Punjab schools to open at 10 am from January 1 due to severe cold weather

3
Punjab

Dalit girl dies by suicide after being raped by two youths in Ropar village

4
India

‘Mum, Memories and Marmalade’: Watch Sonia-Rahul’s 'jam session' and light-hearted banter about food

5
Chandigarh

Dense fog hits flight operations at Chandigarh’s SBSI Airport, 10 flights cancelled

6
Entertainment

Dharmendra all set to join Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss 17’

7
Punjab

Dense fog throws life out of gear in Punjab, Haryana; Narnaul coldest at 7.2 degrees Celsius

8
J & K

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by Central Government

9
Punjab

Punjab refuses to send tableau for Bharat Parv

10
Himachal

Mall Road and Ridge abuzz with tourists, Shimla still sees 50-60 per cent occupancy on New Year’s Eve; ‘lowest in 40 years’

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

ISRO's 1st black holes mission to take off shortly

ISRO launches satellite PSLV-C58; to study black holes, galaxies

At about 21 minutes into its flight, the rocket will orbit X...

North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked

North Korea's Kim orders military to 'thoroughly annihilate' US, South Korea if provoked

Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of th...

Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted?

Sikh man in Canada wonders why police visited parents' house days before their murder, was family targeted

Jagtar Singh Sidhu and Harbhajan Kaur, both in their 50s, we...

13 cows, 2 gold rings, a treadmill on the list as Nitish Kumar declares assets worth Rs 1.64 crore

13 cows, 2 gold rings, a treadmill on the list as Nitish Kumar declares assets worth Rs 1.64 crore

The only immovable property that he has is an apartment in D...

Denmark's Queen announces abdication after 52-year reign in New Year's eve speech

Denmark's Queen announces abdication after 52-year reign in New Year's eve speech

After King Frederik IX passed away on January 14, 1972, Quee...


Cities

View All

516 gm of gold worth ~33L seized at airport

516 gm of gold worth Rs 33L seized at airport

G20 edu meet puts city on global map

4 of robbers' gang held, bikes recovered

RMPI protests over police inaction

Firing outside eating joint in Chheharta

~11-crore push for waste-treatment project

Chandigarh: Rs 11-crore push for waste-treatment project

Chandigarh: Now, institute to confer degrees on special kids

Two thieves land in Chandigarh police net,11 stolen LPG cylinders recovered

Excise policy in works, Chandigarh mulls unveiling ahead of poll code

No awareness, outlet promoting artisans at Chandigarh railway station goes ‘unnoticed’

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Revellers ring in New Year amid security

Delhi again blames Haryana for rising ammonia in Yamuna river

AAP failed to ensure development: Delhi BJP prez

Will have to go to jail for paths chosen for public good: Kejri to AAP workers

At 382 AQI, Delhi ends 2023 on ‘very poor’ note

Jalandhar rings in New Year in style

Jalandhar rings in New Year in style

Under debt, 5 of family found dead in Jalandhar village

Jalandhar MC’s property tax recovery scheme gets poor response

Open House: What steps should the govt take to invite investors & industry to the Jalandhar district?

Former hockey players form women's masters committee

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Looking ahead 2024: Ludhiana to get new international airport, highways, smart tag in New Year

Pakhowal rail overbridge opened for vehicular traffic

Day after protest, PWD starts Rahon road construction

2 kidnapped; car, cash taken away at gunpoint

Looking back 2023: Despite major projects, lapses prevail in Sahnewal

Boparai president of Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahendra Club

Boparai president of Rajindra Gymkhana & Mahendra Club

New Patiala DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar vows to crack down on drug mafia

On Punjabi University’s complaint, 40 booked for blocking entry to campus in Patiala

Anti-rabies vaccination drive gets underway in Patiala

SIT grills Bikram Singh Majithia for 5 hours in drugs case