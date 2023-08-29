Kunal, Gurkirat declared best players in hockey tourney

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, August 28

The pinnacle of the inter-house hockey sports competition was reached today at Sainik School, Kapurthala. The event saw the presence of Capt Karnail Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Kapurthala, as the chief guest.

In his address, the DC extended his appreciation to the athletes, underscoring that the fusion of passion and mindfulness in sports leads to outcomes of distinct advantage. He delved into the unwavering commitment exemplified by the Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra and the unyielding determination showcased by the Indian athletics team. Significantly, he accentuated that as physical prowess is honed through sports, a corresponding elevation in mental well-being is also manifest.

The DC voiced his heartfelt commendation for the school band, lauding their exceptional performance, and extended warm appreciation to all the dedicated cadets who participated with zeal.

The inter-house hockey competition had commenced at Sainik School on August 21, adopting a league format. Junior and senior house hockey players exhibited their prowess with fervour. In the junior category, the spirited teams from Tagore House, Motilal House, Lajpat House, and Chittaranjan House showcased their skills. Simultaneously, in the senior category, players hailing from Tilak House, Patel House, Bhagat House, Azad House, and Sarojini House engaged in spirited competition. Among the junior category contenders, the final match unfolded between Tagore House and Chitaranjan House. The culmination of this clash saw Chitaranjan House emerge as triumphant with a decisive score of 4-1 against Tagore House, securing the coveted championship trophy.

Similarly, the senior category bore witness to an intense final showdown between Bhagat House and Tilak House. Bhagat House emerged victorious, netting two goals in response to one, thereby clinching the championship title. Kunal Lalotra garnered well-deserved recognition as the distinguished player in the junior category, while Gurkirat Singh was bestowed with the esteemed accolade of being the best player in the senior category.

School Principal Group Captain Madhu Sengar, vice-principal Wing Commander Deepika Rawat, administrative officer Major JBS Beg, and the school staff came together to commemorate the event.

