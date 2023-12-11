KVK organises hands-on training on mushroom cultivation, processing

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, December 10

Under the aegis of Punjab Agricultural University and ICAR, Ludhiana, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Nawanshahr, organised a vocational training course on “Mushroom cultivation and processing” from December 1 to 7.

During this course, Dr Arti Verma, Assistant Professor (Horticulture), KVK, delivered lectures on prospects of mushroom growing, nutritional value of mushroom, cultivation practices of different types of mushroom, pest and diseases of mushroom and their management, transportation, marketing, processing and economics of cultivation of mushroom. The participants were imparted hands- on practical training on different steps involved in compost preparation for growing button mushroom and preparation of casing soil.

Dr Maninder Singh Bons, Associate Director (Training), KVK, Nawanshahr, asked trainees to incorporate knowledge and skills obtained during the training in their ventures and assured all help for future endeavours. On the concluding day, trainees visited mushroom unit of progressive farmer Parmod Kumar at Sanawa village.

