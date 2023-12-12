La Fiesta-cum-Talent Hunt event held

Tribune News Service

CT World School

Jalandhar: The grounds of CT World School witnessed a vibrant display of talent and creativity during the ‘La Fiesta-cum-Talent Hunt’ event, where over 350 students from various regional schools took part. Institutions like Somerset Public School, Dayanand Model Senior Secondary School, Zenith Public School, CT Public School, Innocent Hearts School, State Public School, among others were participants. The event featured a diverse range of activities, including dance, singing, cooking competitions, rangoli making, art exhibitions, mono-acting, fancy dress, and much more. The Talent Hunt at the school was attended by Karan, a national level gold medallist in the entertainment industry. Youth icon Jobanpreet Singh, victorious in zonal and inter-zonal youth fests, also graced the function. The event also featured a dynamic performance by Punjabi singer Rai Jhujhar. Members of the CT Group, Charanjit Singh Channi (Chairman), Manbir Singh (MD) and Harpreet Singh (Vice-Chairman), emphasised on the importance of such cultural events and shared insights with the participating students.

Shiv Jyoti Public School

Shiv Jyoti Public School, under the guidance of Principal Parveen Saili and the school management, organised an inter-house slogan writing competition for classes VI to VIII. A total of 25 students took part in the competition. Angel Sharma bagged the first position, and was followed by Meenal Sharma and Ridhi Pandey. Additional Vice-Principal Mamta Arora acknowledged the efforts of the students and staff members.

Police DAV Public School

A plethora of activities were organised in Police DAV Public School under the ‘Bharat Bhasha Utsav’, ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ initiatives of CBSE. The event was held to celebrate the contribution of the poet Subramania Bharati. Virtual exchange programmes were organised between Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, and DAV Public School, Bhubaneshwar. Five students from each school recited poems in their respective regional languages, Punjabi and Oriya, along with an explanation in Hindi. The participants from Jalandhar included Gurleen, Arshdeep, Amogh, Angel and Shyna. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij applauded the performances of students of both schools. Students of Police DAV acquainted the students from Odisha with the infrastructure, religious places, media houses, hospitals, educational institutions and famous personalities of the city through PPTs. Similarly, the students from Odisha spoke about the famous places of Bhubaneswar such as Linga Temple, Ram Temple, Linga Stadium, Biju Patnaik Airport, wildlife sanctuary, caves, and amusement parks.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya observed Human Rights Day on the campus. The function was organised by Department of Political Science in collaboration with the Human Rights Department, Student Welfare Department, and KMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School. In the events, including poster making and essay writing, students actively participated, raising awareness about human rights. In the poster-making competition, Ridhima secured the first position, followed by Himanshi Prabhakar and Khushi at second and third positions, while Harnoor was awarded the consolation prize. In the essay writing competition, Kavya Chadda secured the first position, followed by Rabia Sharma at second, and Kritika at third. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi discussed human rights in detail, emphasising them as the fundamental basis of social development. She appealed to everyone present to respect each other’s rights, follow their duties with integrity, and adopt human rights in the true sense.

PCM SD College for Women

The Green and Environment Audit Cell of the PCM SD College for Women held a declamation contest on the topic ‘Save Environment’ as a part of the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ initiative, under the guidance of the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI). The event turned out to be a rallying point for students and faculty alike, uniting them in their mission to protect the environment. The contest was open to all students, fostering a spirit of healthy competition while nurturing their passion for environmental sustainability. Around eight students from different classes participated in the competition. Pooja secured the first position, followed by Sunakshi at second and Harman at third. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar applauded the efforts of the students.

Apeejay College of Fine Arts

A one-day workshop on ‘Mentoring budding entrepreneurs from labs to markets’ was conducted at Apeejay College of Fine Arts. The workshop was organised for teachers of various schools of Punjab under ‘Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan’. Dr Ashish Arora, Head, Department of Business School, GNDU (regional campus), was the keynote speaker. In his address, he said entrepreneurship is not just a matter of teaching but of practice. He added that the young generation has new ideas, but they need the right means and guidance to take those ideas forward. CA Pankaj Jindal, Convenor (Punjab Swadeshi Jagran Manch), Chairman (Bharat Vikas Parishad), and Siddharth Sharma, business development leader and professional advisor, Department of Cooperation, were also present. Principal Neerja Dhingra said the objective of conducting the workshop for the teachers was that if the students receive proper guidance in their teenage, then by the time they reach college and give shape to their ideas, they can work for the welfare of society and ultimately the country.