Labourer held for minor's rape

Photo for representational purpose only.

Our Correspondent

Tanda: The police arrested a migrant labourer for raping a four-year-old girl. The accused was handed over to Tanda police. SHO, Tanda, Harinder Singh said on the statements of the victim’s mother, the police have registered a case against the accused, Anand Kumar, a resident of Bihar, under Section 376 AB of the IPC and POCSO Act. The complainant told the police that she was washing clothes outside her quarters, when she heard the screams of her daughter. When she searched for her, she saw that the accused raping her daughter and tried to run away. When she raised an alarm, people caught hold of him and handed him over to the police. OC

Robbers’ gang busted, 10 held

Phagwara: A gang of robbers was busted by the police and ten members of the gang were arrested. SSP Harish Dyama said a team of CIA staff, Phagwara, raided a haveli near Mannawali village on Phagwara—Nakodar Road last night and arrested them. The arrested accused have been identified Sandeep, Ankush, Jasbir, Abhi, Abhishek, Prem, Deepak, Satish, Sanjeev and Aatish while others managed to escape. Those nabbed were wanted in several cases of snatching and robbery. The police have also seized sharp weapons from them. They were produced before a local court which sent them to one-day police custody. OC

Man duped of Rs12.6 lakh, 1 held

Nurmahal: The Nurmahal police have arrested a travel agent for duping a resident of Rs12.6 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Nakodar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lakhwindar Singh Mall said the accused has been identified as Prince Bhogal, a resident of Mohalla Chhinbiyan, Nurmahal. Baljit Singh, a resident of Baina Pur village, had complained to Jalandhar (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police that he paid Rs12.60 lakh to the accused for facilitating his migration abroad but the accused did not send him abroad and did not return the money. A case has been registered against the accused and his two accomplices, Indarjit Singh and Surjit Singh, residents of Sidham Mustadi village, who are absconding. OC

Drug peddler arrested

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling opium. Investigating Officer (IO) Labh Singh said 50 grams of opium and Rs 45,000 were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Ramandeep Singh, alias Ravi, a resident of Jaimal Singh wala village. A case under Sections 18 /61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused.

Slams renaming of places in Arunachal

