Labourers protest outside Kartarpur MLA residence

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 15

Members of the Pendu Mazdoor Union today held a dharna outside the residence of Kartarpur AAP MLA Balkar Singh demanding solution to the issues being faced labourers. They had yesterday protested outside MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann’s residence.

Labourers also sent a demand letter addressed to CM Bhagwant Mann through MLA Balkar Singh. The MLA met the protesters and assured of a panel meeting soon to address their issues.

State press secretary Kashmir Singh Ghugshore and youth wing state leader Gurpreet Singh Chida slammed the CM for not fulfilling assurances made to labourers.

They warned of a stronger action if the demands were not addressed in the December 21 meeting with the CM.

In the demand letter issued to the CM, the union sought permanent employment for village and farm labourers; labour wages be increased to Rs 700 per day; 1/3rd of panchayati land be privided to SC community on lesser rates; labourers living on shamlat and panchayat lands be given the ownership of these lands; needy labourers be given 10 marla residential plots and Rs 5 lakh for construction of homes, etc.