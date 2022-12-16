Labourers protest outside Kartarpur MLA residence

Jalandhar, December 15
Members of the Pendu Mazdoor Union today held a dharna outside the residence of Kartarpur AAP MLA Balkar Singh demanding solution to the issues being faced labourers. They had yesterday protested outside MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann’s residence.
Labourers also sent a demand letter addressed to CM Bhagwant Mann through MLA Balkar Singh. The MLA met the protesters and assured of a panel meeting soon to address their issues.
State press secretary Kashmir Singh Ghugshore and youth wing state leader Gurpreet Singh Chida slammed the CM for not fulfilling assurances made to labourers.
They warned of a stronger action if the demands were not addressed in the December 21 meeting with the CM.
In the demand letter issued to the CM, the union sought permanent employment for village and farm labourers; labour wages be increased to Rs 700 per day; 1/3rd of panchayati land be privided to SC community on lesser rates; labourers living on shamlat and panchayat lands be given the ownership of these lands; needy labourers be given 10 marla residential plots and Rs 5 lakh for construction of homes, etc.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...