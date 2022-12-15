Labourers protest outside MLA’s residence over pending demands

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 14

Labourers and peasants from Nakodar today held a protest outside the residence of Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann in Bir Pind, to protest against the AAP government over its failure to keep the promises it had made to labourers and the landless. The protesters met with the MLA, and pressed her on the AAP government’s failure to fulfil their demands. They also handed over a demand letter to the MLA.

Protesters held up union flags and raised slogans against the state government while sitting on a dharna outside the MLA’s residence.

Speaking on the occasion, Pendu Mazdoor Union state president Tarsem Peter claimed that the state government couldn’t even provide a hundred days of employment to the unemployed, provisions for which are made through central government funds. “What more can labourers expect from the government?” he said. The government has no roadmap to ensure provisions of rightful lands to landless and poor peasants and workers as per requisite schemes, the leader claimed.

The unions members said the government had also failed to provide the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the needy as they were forced to spend nights in the open. Darshan Singh, Baksho Rani, Vijay Bath, Mamta and Kagdeep Kaur, among others, were present on the occasion.