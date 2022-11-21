Lajpat Rai remembered on his martyrdom day

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 20

The Martyrdom Day of Lala Lajpat Rai was celebrated with much enthusiasm at Lajpat Rai Senior Secondary School, Govt College Road, Hoshiarpur. Dr Rajesh Prasad, DGM, Punjab National Bank (PNB), graced the occasion as the chief guest. A warm welcome was accorded to Dr Rajesh Prasad by People’s Society president S Balwant Singh Khera, society members Prem Singh, Atul Vikas Sharma, Bharat Gandotra, Sanjiv Arora and Jatinder Pal Kaur, Pushpa Singh , J S Pathania, Madhu and Anju Sharma. The PNB circle head lauded the efforts of the society in running three schools.