Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers protest, observe black day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 3

Various farmer organisations that are part of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha held protests in Shahkot, Nakodar and Phillaur over inaction by the UP government on the killing of four farmers and a journalist in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident two years ago.

The farmers observed the day as a black day and burnt the effigies of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra, whom they accuse as the masterminds of the killings. State president of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Sukhwinder S Sabra and members Salwinder Singh Jania and Gurmel Singh Rerwa said the power-drunk leader had crushed the farmers and the journalist under the car but still the Centre did not remove Teni from the Cabinet.

The farmers said the Centre was adopting a anti-farmer agenda by not doling out Rs 50,000 crore package for the flood-hit families, not implementing the recommendations of Dr Swaminathan on giving MSP on all crops and other issues affecting them.

