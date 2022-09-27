'Lal Lakir' residents in Hoshiarpur to get property rights: Bram Shankar Jimpa

Hoshiarpur, September 26

Cabinet Minister (Revenue) Bram Shankar Jimpa has said people living within the ‘Lal Lakir’ in Hoshiarpur district are going to get ownership rights soon.

“To carry out this work efficiently, a survey has been started in all villages and towns of the district through drones and all preparations in this regard have been completed,”

Jimpa said, adding under the Punjab Government’s scheme ‘Mera Ghar Mere Naam’, the people living within the red line in the district would benefit greatly if they got the ownership rights of their own property.

He said people living within ‘Lal Lakir’ were facing huge problems for a long time, but all their problems would end once they got ownership rights. He said under the scheme, people would be issued property cards with which they would be able to avail loans and other facilities and benefits of various schemes easily.

The Cabinet Minister said all preparations had been completed by the district administration to give benefits of the scheme to all eligible beneficiaries in the entire district. The District Revenue Officer has been appointed as the Nodal Officer to carry out this work in a better manner. — OC

Survey via drones

