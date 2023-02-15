'Lal Lakir' residents of 1,318 villages in Hoshiarpur set to get property rights

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 14

Keshav Hingonia, Special Secretary, Revenue, and Mission Director, SVAMITVA Scheme, today said “Mera Ghar Mere Naam/SWAMITVA” scheme would virtually prove a boon for residents in the rural areas falling under Abadi Deh/Lal Lakir to obtain legal title for their properties.

Mapping through drones Before preparing legal titles, mapping would be done through drones. The maps of these drone-mapped villages would be displayed on large flex boards in common areas of the villages so that people can submit their objections regarding the errors in the maps within 90 days. After verification, their names for final approval would be sent to the Survey of India

Chairing a review meeting with district officials and revenue staff here, today, he said the Punjab Government had initiated several programmes to digitally empower rural areas across the state. Mera Ghar Mere Naam/SVAMITVA scheme aimed at issuing property cards for the purpose of providing proper ownership of houses and plots falling under the Lal Lakir.

The aim of this scheme is to provide rural people with the right to document their residential properties so that they can use it for economic purposes, said Hingonia, adding that as many 1,318 villages had been notified falling under the Abadi Deh/Lal Lakir in Hoshiarpur. Before preparing legal titles, mapping would be done through drones. The maps of these drone-mapped villages should be obtained and displayed on large flex boards at common areas of the villages so that people can submit their objections regarding the errors in the maps within 90 days. After verification, their names for final approval would be sent to the Survey of India. He said Hoshiarpur has conducted drone flying of 169 villages in the initial stage and rest of the villages would be brought under the drone survey shortly to complete the set procedure. He directed the revenue officials to verify all pending musavis in time.

Special Secretary, Revenue, Keshav Hingonia further said the implementation of the “Mera Ghar Mere Naam Scheme” should be speeded up so that people could take maximum advantage of this scheme as it would help in streamlining planning and revenue collection in rural areas and ensuring clarity on property rights. This will also help in resolving property-related disputes. He said under this scheme, the owner would be legally entitled to the property falling under the abadi deh area.

The main objective of this scheme is to facilitate monetisation of properties of the citizens of rural areas by enabling them to use their property as a financial asset by taking loans and other benefits.