Lalita Saklani assumes charge as Kapurthala District Planning Board chairperson

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 20

Lalita Saklani assumed charge as the chairperson of the District Planning Board, Kapurthala, in the presence of Punjab Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal at the District Administrative Complex here today.

‘Planned development top priority’ Lalita Saklani said planned development of the district would be her top priority. She said the planning board would prepare a blueprint for the overall development of Kapurthala district keeping in view future challenges.

The Cabinet Minister congratulated the newly appointed chairperson and thanked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for appointing a grassroots-level worker for the post. He said the party had set an example of clean politics by appointing Lalita as the chairperson.

He assured that the planning committee under Lalita Saklani would ensure all-round development of the district.

Lalita said planned development of the district would be her top priority. She said the planning board would prepare a blueprint for the overall development of Kapurthala district keeping in view future challenges.

MLAs Ravjot, Jasbir Raja Gill, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, SSP Navneet Singh Bains, Aam Aadmi Party general secretary Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and other leaders congratulated the newly appointed chairperson.

Earlier, a guard of honour was also given to the Cabinet Minister by a unit of the Punjab Police. Aam Aadmi Party leaders Gurpal Singh, Manju Rana, former cabinet minister Joginder Singh Mann, Ranjit Singh Rana, Kanwar Iqbal Singh, Parminder Singh Dhot, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Paramjit Kaur and DDPO Harjinder Singh were among those present on the occasion.